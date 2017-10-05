

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The family of a missing 38-year-old man from Markham, Ont. begged the public for help in locating him after he disappeared earlier this week.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday evening, Eugene Kim texted his wife to tell her he’d be home in an hour, his brother-in-law Scott Lim told reporters at a press conference in North York on Wednesday. Approximately an hour later, after Kim hadn’t returned, his wife Christine Kim texted him to ask where he was, Lim said. Around 11:30 p.m. that night, Christine received another text message from her husband who told her he would come home “soon.”

That was the last time Eugene’s family or friends had heard from him. The distraught family filed a missing persons’ report with the York Regional Police on Tuesday, Eugene’s brother Sean Kim said at the press conference.

Eugene lives with his wife and their two children, a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl in Markham. His family last saw him when he drove his children to school in the Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard area.

Police updated the public on the progress of the investigation during a press conference on Wednesday. Det. Patrick Brown said they traced a signal from Eugene’s cellphone to a cell tower near North Bay, approximately 335 kilometres north of where he was last seen by his family on Monday morning.

Eugene was spotted with an unknown companion purchasing a camping permit for Algonquin Provincial Park, his brother Sean said. There’s no evidence that the missing man actually entered the park or why he would have been there, his brother said.

“He’s been camping to Algonquin quite a few times before. He hasn’t been there in a while, but he did used to frequent Algonquin quite a bit,” he said.

Sean Kim said his brother Eugene told his wife he had an “important business meeting” that day. Park officials searched the area for the missing man and the family even hired a helicopter to aid in the search, but they were unable to locate him.

‘We’re so worried’

Eugene’s family said it’s unlike him to not contact his family or miss work. Sean said his brother was his “regular, happy self” in the days leading up to his disappearance.

“We cannot think of why he would walk away from his family or disappear in the manner in which he has,” Sean said.

Christine called her husband an “amazing” father, husband and friend.

“Eugene, my love, please come home to us,” she said fighting back tears. “I can’t live without you. Adi and Carter need you.”

She told CP24 that she hadn’t told her two children that their father is missing.

“We haven’t told them. We aren’t going to tell them until we have to,” Christine said.

Myung Sook, the missing man’s mother, described her son as a family-loving man.

“Please, Eugene. We love you so much. We’re so worried about you. We want your safe return so badly,” she said. “Contact us if you can.”

Police said they’re concerned for his well-being, but there’s nothing to indicate foul play or a criminal offense. Brown said they’re actively investigating the case and the OPP is involved.

Eugene was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the license plate BJJD 108. He’s described as a 38-year-old male with black hair who wears glasses. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the York Regional Police #2 District in Richmond Hill at (905) 881-1221 ext. 7200 or crimestoppers at 1-(800)-222-TIPS.

With files from CP24