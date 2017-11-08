Coderre to hold news conference in wake of mayoral defeat
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:42AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 5:32AM EST
MONTREAL - Outgoing Montreal mayor Denis Coderre will hold a news conference at city hall this morning, three days after his stunning defeat by Valerie Plante.
Coderre has already announced he is leaving municipal politics.
The former Liberal MP and cabinet minister, who was elected mayor in 2013, campaigned largely on his record.
He was criticized for spending millions on showy projects to celebrate Montreal's 375th birthday, and drew the ire of dog lovers when he introduced legislation last year to ban pit bulls from the city.
Coderre tried to play up Montreal's booming economy and his efforts over the past four years to rid the city of corruption.
Plante, 43, is the first woman to be elected mayor of Montreal.
