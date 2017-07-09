

The Associated Press





NORFOLK, Va. -- An 89-year-old Canadian woman has been evacuated from a cruise ship off the Atlantic coast after exhibiting signs of a heart attack.

The Coast Guard said Sunday that it responded to a call Saturday afternoon from the cruise ship Insignia, which was 80 miles southeast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina responded and arrived at the ship about two hours later.

The woman, a Canadian, was hoisted to the helicopter and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A nurse from the cruise ship accompanied her.

Oceana Cruises' website describes the Insignia as an 11-deck ship that accommodates nearly 700 cruisers.

The coast guard and the hospital couldn't say where in Canada the woman was from.