

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Residents in some Toronto neighbourhoods will be allowed to keep chickens in their backyards under a pilot project approved today by city council.

The pilot will run in four city wards over the next three years with an interim review in 18 months.

Residents can keep up to four chickens -- no roosters are permitted -- and must register with the city.

Chickens would not be allowed in apartment buildings, condominiums or properties without sufficient outdoor space.

Opponents of the pilot have argued it will generate complaints and tie up the city's bylaw enforcement officers.

Several municipalities in Ontario, including Kingston, Brampton, Niagara Falls and Caledon, all allow residents to keep chickens in backyard coops.