The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Closing arguments are set to be heard today at the Toronto trial of two former senior political aides accused of destroying documents.

Defence lawyers will be pushing the Ontario court judge to acquit David Livingston and Laura Miller.

The accused did not call any witnesses in their defence.

Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal computer use.

The top aides to former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of illegally wiping hard drives to get rid of records.

The prosecution maintains the records related to the Liberal government's decision to cancel two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.