Closing arguments over destruction of gas plants records to be heard today
David Livingston, chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, and Laura Miller, deputy chief of staff to McGuinty, arrive at court in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 9:16AM EST
TORONTO -- Closing arguments are set to be heard today at the Toronto trial of two former senior political aides accused of destroying documents.
Defence lawyers will be pushing the Ontario court judge to acquit David Livingston and Laura Miller.
The accused did not call any witnesses in their defence.
Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted mischief and illegal computer use.
The top aides to former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of illegally wiping hard drives to get rid of records.
The prosecution maintains the records related to the Liberal government's decision to cancel two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Creative, humane solutions needed in Nova Scotia feral cat crisis
- Laurier apologizes to T.A. who aired debate clip on gender-neutral pronouns
- Father stabbed to death was protecting friend: family
- Search resumes for dog-walker missing in Coquitlam, B.C.
- Closing arguments over destruction of gas plants records to be heard today