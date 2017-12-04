

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Closing arguments are underway at the jury trial for two young Montrealers facing terror-related charges.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali each face three charges: attempting to leave Canada to commit a terror act abroad; possession of an explosive substance; and committing an act under the direction or for the profit of a terrorist organization.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was withdrawn.

The Crown is up first today and the defence is expected to follow with its own final arguments later this week.

Prosecutors allege Djermane, 21, and Jamali, 20, wanted to leave Canada to join Islamic State and had also accumulated the necessary ingredients to make a bomb.

The RCMP arrested the couple in April 2015 after investigators received a tip they were planning to leave Canada in short order.