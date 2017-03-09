

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- A Toronto woman who was charged after giving water to pigs headed to slaughter did not mean to interfere with a farmer's use of his property, her lawyer argued in closing arguments at her trial Thursday.

Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, has pleaded not guilty to a mischief charge in the incident, although she has admitted that she gave water to the pigs.

Gary Grill, one of Krajnc's defence lawyers, argued his client caused no harm and therefore committed no crime.

"Her intention all along was the avoidance of harm," he said, adding that "giving water to a pig is not a crime."

The Crown has argued that the pigs were the property of a farmer, and Krajnc was interfering with his property when she gave them water, even if the pigs weren't hurt in any way.

"Why does the farmer have to take the chance or the risk that it may not be water?" Harutyun Apel said.

The judge pressed Apel repeatedly on whether it counted as interfering if there was no negative impact on the pigs, which were still taken to slaughter.

Court has heard that on June 22, 2015, Krajnc was dumping liquid from a water bottle into a truck carrying pigs as the vehicle approached the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse.

Krajnc previously testified that she was treating the pigs as she would want to be treated.

Meanwhile, the pigs' owner, farmer Eric Van Boekel, has testified that he complained to police because he was worried there were contaminants in the water. He said that could lead the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse to turn his hogs away.

Van Boekel also said he was worried about the animal activists, particularly that one would get hurt while reaching into the truck.

The Burlington, Ont, courtroom where Krajnc's trial is taking place is packed with observers that include many of Krajnc's supporters.

A group of protesters were also seen outside the Fearmans slaughterhouse on Thursday morning.