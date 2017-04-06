

CTVNews.ca Staff





A potentially tragic situation was averted in Abbotsford, B.C. Tuesday night when police officers drew their guns on some B.C. teenagers who were playing with air rifles that were mistaken for actual firearms.

The trio of teens, ages 15, 17 and 18, were playing with airsoft guns, which shoot plastic pellets, in a wooded area behind a church in Abbotsford, B.C. on Tuesday when a neighbour saw them and called 911.

“He sees what he thinks is a man carrying an assault rifle,” Const. Ian MacDonald told CTV Vancouver. “He does the right thing, calls 911. We do the right thing and arrive en masse.”

When officers arrived, they found the three teens carrying what appeared to be real weapons.

MacDonald said the teens immediately dropped their air rifles to the ground, which was “the right thing to do.”

During the encounter the police had their guns drawn. Later, police tweeted a photo of the replica weapon, writing “last night 3 boys were lucky that #abbypd quickly determined the guns they were running around with last night were airsoft. #SoLucky.”

Last night 3 boys were lucky that #abbypd quickly determined the guns they were running around with last night were airsoft. #SoLucky pic.twitter.com/uQLCxglJwf — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 5, 2017

Miguel Gosano, who owns B.C. store Valley Combat and Tactical, says the incident is a lesson in awareness. Airsoft pistols can be sold at specialty stores and major retailers, making them accessible to just about anyone.

“Talk to your neighbours,” Gosano said. “Say, ‘Hey, listen, I just got this new toy, I’m gonna be out back, don’t call the cops,’” Gosano said.

Although the rules surrounding airsoft rifle use are fairly unclear, and up to the seller, Gosano says he won’t sell them to minors.

“You have to go an extra step above and beyond whatever you think is safe, Gosano told CTV Vancouver. “Think about what granny down the road is going to think.”

In Tuesday’s incident, police officers grabbed the replica rifles and drove the teens home to their parents. It’s an encounter the teens likely won’t soon forget.

“There are lessons that you learn in school and then there are lessons that you learn in other places,” said MacDonald.

With a report by CTV Vancouver’s David Molko