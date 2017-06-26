He’s already been named valedictorian with the highest grades in his year and he stands a pretty good chance of being crowned king at his school’s prom. In fact, he may just be eligible to win every award at his graduation.

That’s because Jordan Macgillivary will be the only Grade 12 student graduating from his school in Advocate Harbour, N.S. this week.

The 18-year-old became the only student in his year at Advocate District School when two of his classmates moved to different schools at the end of Grade 10. Located in a small rural community, the school teaches students from primary grades to Grade 12 and only has about 60 kids.

Macgillivary told CTV News Channel on Monday that he will be the only student on stage at his graduation on Thursday.

“I’m nervous about it being the only one,” he admitted.

Even though, he’ll be the only one graduating, Macgillivary said the festivities will be much like at any other school.

“Everything’s going to play out just as usual as it always has,” he explained. “We’re going to have a prom and a graduation; just I’m going to be the only graduate on stage during the time so it’s going to be… me.”

Thankfully, Macgillivary won’t have to bust a move on the dance floor alone at his prom. Students from Grade 6 to 12 will also be attending this year’s prom.

Despite being the only graduate this year, Macgillivary wasn’t alone during his last two years at school. He was often included in other split classes and he said he made a special effort to befriend students in other grades.

It’s not the first time a student from Advocate District School is the solo graduate in their year. Another female student graduated alone three years ago. Macgillivary said he reached out to her last year for advice on how to adjust to his unique circumstance.

“She said, ‘Don’t make yourself feel like you’re alone. You have other students around to talk to and become close with so don’t feel like you’re all alone all the time. Talk to someone else,’” he said.

The 18-year-old took the advice to heart and will even be using the same themes in his upcoming valedictorian speech.

“[It will be on] just school inclusiveness and how important it is to be close to your students,” he said.

Macgillivary will be putting his solo days behind him when he attends the Maritime College of Forest Technology in Fredericton, N.B., where he’s sure to have some company.