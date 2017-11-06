It wasn’t surprising when a Newfoundland teen won all of the awards at her high school graduation ceremony. There were no other kids in the class.

Janneka Power attended Stella Marris Academy in the village of Trepassey, on the southern tip of the Avalon Peninsula. The school has about 25 students but Power was the only one enrolled in Grade 12. With the exception of math and a careers course, she took all her classes online.

Power told CTV News Channel on Monday that her graduation ceremony, which lasted a couple of hours, was “a little bit strange” but also “really nice.”

“There was a nice slide show and supper,” she said. “It was a very personal, intimate kind of ceremony.”

“I got to invite a lot of family and friends that otherwise wouldn’t have gotten to come if I had a large class,” she added. “Lights were on me for sure.”

Power said that although her high school experience was unusual, she still managed to maintain a social life by visiting friends in other towns on weekends.

Now she plans to attend university at the Marine Institute at Memorial University in St. John’s.

“Definitely excited to see what the future holds,” she said.