A woman smokes a joint at Vancouver's 4/20 event on April 20, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
VANCOUVER -- This year's 4-20 marijuana day of protest in Vancouver cost the city more than $245,000.
The city says estimates 40,000 people were at Sunset Beach Park and the Vancouver Art Gallery during the April 20 protest.
The city says in a news release that police costs came to over $170,000, while other costs such as sanitation, and fire and rescue pushed the costs even higher.
The city refused to grant a permit to protest organizers, but the event went ahead without approval.
The release says the bill doesn't include ambulance service or hospital costs.
The city says it will bill the organizers of the Sunset Beach event to recover expenses.
