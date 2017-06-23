The mayor of a northern Manitoba town and the chief of a nearby First Nation are asking the provincial and federal governments to immediately fund repairs of a rail line that they say is “critical” to their community’s survival.

Part of the rail line from southern Manitoba to isolated Churchill, Man., was washed out in the spring. The Denver-based company that owns it, Omnitrax, has said the track will not be fixed before next spring.

Until it’s repaired, crucial supplies must be flown into the community at a high cost.

Food prices at Churchill’s Northern Store are already so high that a jar of Cheez Whiz costs $17.49 and a package of Kraft Singles costs $17.89. A provincial subsidy called Affordable Food in Remote Manitoba Program (AFIRM) is already factored in to prices, and the North West Company that owns the store has said it will be forced to raise prices even higher on Sunday.

On Friday, Mayor Mike Spence told reporters that he’s calling on “all levels of government to work with the rail owner to repair the line as soon as possible.”

“For the Town of Churchill, this is an emergency on a number of levels,” he said.

Ted Bland, Chief of York Factory First Nation, said that “immediate action” from Canada and Manitoba would allow northerners to fix the railway themselves -- and have it running by the fall.

“Our northern First Nations have the capacity to fix the railway line and it will not require 10 or more months,” he said.

Bland pointed out that the rail closure has also impacted tourism in the area, where people come from far and wide to see beluga whales and polar bears. Tourism is especially crucial to the local economy after the closure of the town’s port last summer.

War Lake First Nation Chief Betsy Kennedy said the First-Nations-run Keewatin Railway Company is prepared to get the repairs done quickly.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said last week that it was too early to know if the province would provide a subsidy.

Local resident Joe Stover, who lost his job when the port closed, said he doesn’t believe governments have grasped the “gravity” of the situation.

“People are having to leave the community because they can’t afford to live here," he said.

