

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Parents and municipal workers are on high alert in Port Coquitlam, B.C. after a child was pricked by a used hypodermic needle buried in the gravel at a local playground.

The child’s skin was punctured during a daycare trip to Fox Park on Wednesday. Fraser Health officials said the child received medical attention and no needles were found by their staff. The health authority considers the matter closed.

The park did not stay safe for long. CTV Vancouver reported that they quickly discovered a glass tube commonly used to smoke crack cocaine while inspecting the area.

The province’s opioid epidemic has led to a surge of used needles and other drug paraphernalia littering public spaces. Port Coquitlam City Coun. Glenn Pollock said municipal workers are ramping up efforts across the city to restore confidence that the parks are a safe place for children.

“I have four grandchildren and it horrifies me, the thought of a child being pricked with one of those needles,” Pollock told CTV Vancouver.

He said workers are using hard rakes to sweep through the gravel at all of the city’s parks to make sure nothing is hiding beneath the surface.

While the incident has left parents on edge, health experts say the risk of disease from this type of skin puncture is low.

“It’s vanishingly low. In fact, there are no reported cases of transmission of HIV or Hepatitis C or any other disease from a needle-stick in the community,” said Fraser Health Medical Officer Dr. Ingrid Tyler.

B.C. Health Minister Judy Darcy said the child’s injury underscores the need for more resources for needle disposal and harm reduction.

“That’s all the more reason why we need to have a big focus on harm reduction and to support people living with addictions in this overdose crisis,” she said.

