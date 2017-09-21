Child dies after being left in car in Toronto, nanny in custody
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 3:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 10:43PM EDT
Toronto police say a nanny has been charged in the death of a child found in a hot car Thursday afternoon in west-end Toronto.
Police say the four-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died after being found in the vehicle outside an apartment building.
The nanny is charged with criminal negligence causing death. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. Police did not release the woman's name or age.
The boy was discovered in the early afternoon when the outside temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius.
