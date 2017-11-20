Child advocate's report urges more consistency, care to help LGBTQ youth
Child and Youth advocate Del Graff speaks to media on the release of two reports on the delivery of child and family services programs to indigenous children in Edmonton, Alta., on July 19, 2016. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 1:14PM EST
EDMONTON -- A new report says changes need to be made to help LGBTQ youth who are struggling in Alberta's child-welfare and justice systems.
Child and youth advocate Del Graff says LGBTQ youth need not only more support, but more say and options in how they are treated.
He notes in his report that progress is being made in supporting LGBTQ youth, but they remain at a higher risk of homelessness, mental illness and suicide.
His report was compiled with interviews from young people, focus groups and other stakeholders.
Graff found that the province has a patchwork of supports and standards.
He says a safe, caring space is vital for youth at risk to turn their lives around.
