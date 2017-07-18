

CTVNews.ca Staff





Last summer, Chase the Ace fever took over a Nova Scotia town and, after months of a ballooning jackpot, made a 62-year-old woman $2.9 million richer.

This year, the local lotto mania has spread to St. John’s, N.L., where winnings are expected to crack the $1-million mark on Wednesday.

It’s been 40 weeks since the game began last October, and the chances of winning have grown higher each week.

The next draw is scheduled for Wednesday. As of Monday, the pot sat at $697,416 with just 12 cards left in the deck – including the elusive ace of spades.

Excitement is growing in Goulds, a community within St. John’s, where a local parish has organized the weekly ticket sales and draw.

The potentially record-breaking prize means that organizers are expecting massive turnout. Two extra locations have been established where players can check if they have the winning ticket.

Additional police officers are also being brought in to help deal with the traffic and crowds. The crowds in St. John’s have put a strain on cellphone connectivity in the area, and new cell blocks have been added to help maintain service during the event.

“There’s a lot of planning and you don’t know what you’re dealing with one week to the next,” said Danny Breen, a St. John’s city councillor.

“It’s growing and every week it provides new challenges for you.”

How the game works

Rules for Chase the Ace are simple. Participants buy tickets to be entered into a weekly draw. A single ticket is drawn each week, and the winner instantly gets 20 per cent of the pool. Fifty per cent of the funds go back to the parish, while the remaining 30 per cent is squirreled away into a growing jackpot.

On top of the initial winnings, the ticket holder gets the chance to pull one card from a standard 52-deck. If the ace of spades is drawn, they win the total jackpot.

If the card isn’t drawn, the shrinking deck is set aside for the next week – thereby narrowing the odds.

The winning ticket holder will be announced Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. local time. They’ll then have the chance to test their luck at drawing the ace.

With files from NTV