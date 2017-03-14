

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Longueuil, Que., have arrested a mother who they say “rented” her nine-year-old daughter to a man who then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police allege Marc Clermont, 61, sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl over three years, and that he paid the girl’s 39-year-old mother to offer her daughter to him.

Clermont, who was arrested on March 10, faces eight charges including sexual assault, sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 years, obtaining sexual services for a reward, and possession of child pornography. He appeared in Longueuil court Monday.

The girl’s mother, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of her daughter, was also arrested and faces charges as well.

The girl is now in the custody of youth protection services.

Police say Clermont “has a background” in similar offences and believe it’s possible he has other victims in the Montreal area. They are asking for the public’s help to find any other victims.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.