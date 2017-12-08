

CTVNews.ca





WARNING: This story contains content that readers may find disturbing.

A disturbing new video shows a man wielding a baseball bat and screaming “terrorists” and “ISIS” in a parking lot of mall in southwestern Ontario. He has been charged with aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

Police are investigating the incident as a racially motivated crime.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, in the parking lot of the Elgin Mall in St. Thomas, Ont.

A cellphone video of the incident obtained by CTV London begins with a white BMW backing out of a parking spot and driving toward the camera. A man with a yellow bat then emerges from the vehicle. He walks towards the camera, telling the operator to give him the phone and that he is “under arrest.”

“You’re a terrorist,” he says, demanding to see what is in the pocket of the person recording the video, a son with this family, according to police. It is unclear what initially prompted the video-recording but the family says the confrontation was unprovoked.

The man with the bat quickly becomes more agitated and begins screaming at the targets of his rage, who are not seen in the video. He alternately calls them “French terrorists” and “ISIS” and screams for help.

At one point, he appears to take a couple of swings as off-camera screams can be heard. A female voice can then be heard reciting the car’s licence plate, presumably to police, as the man gets back in the car and drives off.

Police located the suspect in south London at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday. His last known address is in Toronto.

Police say the father of the family suffered a cracked rib and severe bruising. The family told CTV News that they are Spanish-speaking and came to Canada from Colombia 17 years ago. The family says there were witnesses nearby but no one stepped in to help.