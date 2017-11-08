

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





When a Saskatchewan woman received a power bill that was six times higher than usual, she decided not to pay up.

Last month, Air Ronge, Sask., resident Candace Caisse was sent an electricity bill for approximately $1,700.

“My jaw dropped,” Caisse told CTV Saskatoon on Monday. “I was quite surprised at the amount of the bill.”

Unwilling to pay the fee, Caisse called SaskPower to refute the owed amount.

“I said, this is impossible. My bill has never been this high, ever, and I’ve been here for over 30 years.”

The electric company told Caisse to go and check the reading on the power meter outside her house, and tell them what she saw.

It turned out Caisse was right and SaskPower had got it wrong. The company acknowledged the error and adjusted the outstanding balance on her account.

Jordan Jackle, from SaskPower’s media relations and issues management department, told CTV Saskatoon that the utility company conducts approximately 1.7 million meter readings each year and that although rare, mistakes do happen.

“One thing that we do see, from time to time, is an issue where the data entered was not accurate,” Jackle said. “There might have been an issue with it of some sort.”

The power company said they usually flag bills that are abnormally high and credit customers if they have been charged too much.

Consumers concerned about their power usage are encouraged to take their own monthly meter readings to ensure accuracy, Jackle said. Meters can also be tested by the power company if there continues to be any discrepancies.

Jackle also said new technology in the industry will soon be able to reduce the amount of errors in meter readings.

“Future meters and smart meters down the road are able to be transmitting that data at more regular intervals so we’re no longer relying on estimates based on quarterly meter readings, we’re relying on actual power usage,” he said.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon’s Matt Young