Armed only with some pieces of chalk, a large pile of leaves and a determination to make things better, a group of residents in a Toronto neighbourhood temporarily redesigned an intersection to show the city how much safer it could be.

Community organizer Dave Meslin described the intersection at Springmount Avenue and Regal Road in the city’s Regal Heights neighbourhood as “dangerous” in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The three-way intersection has no painted markings on the pavement and, because its three stop signs are difficult to see, motorists are prone to rolling through instead of coming to a complete stop.

In an effort to raise awareness about the safety risk, and to offer a possible solution, Meslin and a group of neighbours spent two hours on a weekend overhauling it.

“Using only chalk and leaves (and maintaining all existing road widths at 28 feet) we revealed a surplus surface area of 2,000 square feet which could be transformed into a parkette, new sidewalks, and much shorter/safer crossings,” Meslin wrote on Facebook.

Meslin uploaded three photos, too, the first of which showed the intersection before the pseudo parkette of leaves, the second featuring their leaf-and-chalk redesign and the third showing a digitally altered version of the intersection with a grassy parkette, more sidewalk and additional pavement markings.

Meslin acknowledged that the changes were technically illegal, but he said they were intended to be temporary in order to make a point.

“We just wanted to show people that the intersection could be much safer, we could create a new green space, some sidewalks. But, obviously, we need engineers planning our roads not people like me,” he told CTV Toronto on Friday.

When Meslin shared the pictures on Twitter, some people claimed to have witnessed drivers heeding the temporary redesign.

“Saw this walking our dog the other night and yes - actually saw cars stopping!!! It is a strange corner,” Trish Lenz commented.

Before supporters of the project get ahead of themselves, Toronto Mayor John Tory stressed the importance of following the proper channels for implementing changes to the city’s roads.

“I would just note that lots of times there are proposals that come forward to make these changes in neighbourhoods, which are themselves the subject of quite a bit of division, neighbours don’t all agree on exactly what should be done so that’s why we have a process in place to make these decisions and not just have any official, or any councillor, or any neighbour for that matter, able just to go and change streets as they would see fit,” Tory said.

Meslin said he and his fellow neighbours intend to follow the city’s protocols and work with their local councillor, Cesar Palacio, on developing a plan for the intersection.

Although the leaves have been swept away and the chalk markings have faded, Meslin said he hopes the group’s statement will encourage others to take action in their own neighbourhoods.

“I think citizens should do temporary installations to build public support and inspire the city to do the proper change with engineers,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”