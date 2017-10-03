Police are investigating after two burglars armed with an abrasive saw cut their way into an east Toronto hardware store, snatching more than $50,000 in products before making their getaway in a U-Haul truck.

The burglary happened at Alpine Lawn and Garden Equipment in Scarborough, just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Security footage provided to CTV Toronto by owner Dominic DiMilta shows two masked Caucasian men pulling off the heist, using a single abrasive saw to slice through the front door as well as the security cables holding merchandise in place.

“It looks like the guy knows what he’s doing with a saw,” DiMilta told CTV Toronto on Monday. DeMilta called the heist “unbelievable” and “incredible,” adding that it was pulled off in just five minutes.

He suggested the two men had probably been in the store at some point prior to the heist, “just to look the place over.”

DiMilta says the buzzsaw-wielding burglars cut through the outer gate to the parking lot as well, so they could drive a U-Haul truck up to the store’s front door.

Security footage shows the two men loading generators, snowblowers, leaf blowers and trimmers into the back of the truck.

DiMilta says the thieves appeared to be using a Stihl TS420 cut-off saw, which retails for approximately $1,400.

The saw uses a diamond-abrasive wheel to slice through a wide range of materials such as steel, concrete, cast iron and asphalt, according to Stihl’s website.

Dimilta says it’s just the second time in 40 years that his business has been burglarized, but “nothing like this.”

“Right through the front door,” he said. “Smash and grab.”

With files from CTV Toronto