

CTVNews.ca Staff





Social media users are divided over video posted online that shows a woman sitting on a man’s feet after he put them up on a Toronto subway seat, sparking an angry confrontation.

The video, uploaded on Sunday by Facebook user Jay Shylo (warning: offensive language), shows a woman sitting down on a seat where a young man had placed his feet, even though there are other empty seats available.

The man asks her why she’s doing that and tells her to “get off me.”

“I’m trying to explain to you that your feet shouldn’t be on the seat,” the woman says to him.

“Ok, but why does it matter to you?” the visibly angry man replies, his voice raising. “Do you own the subway?”

“Is there a rule on this train that says I can’t put my foot on the seat right now?” he continues during the expletive-filled confrontation, before pushing the woman off the seat.

The woman then walks out of the camera frame and appears to push the emergency alarm on the subway.

The young man gets even angrier, saying, “You’re (expletive) in the wrong. You started this, I didn’t.”

The man eventually storms off the train.

A Toronto Transit Commission bylaw prohibits passengers from placing their feet on bus and train seats. The offence carries a $235 fine.

A number of Facebook users responding to Shylo’s video, which has been viewed more than 270,000 times, said that putting your feet up on subway seats is “ignorant” and wrong. But the woman in the video didn’t get much sympathy for her failed etiquette lesson, with many users saying she unnecessarily initiated the confrontation when she could have sat elsewhere.

“Overall I say the woman is at fault here,” one commenter wrote. “Mostly because there were plenty of empty seats on the train and the whole thing could have been avoided if she didn't have that annoying, smug attitude where she feels the need to attack and insult others and police the world.”

Another user wrote: “Both of these people are ridiculous.”