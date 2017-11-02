

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta fisherman who freed a Northern Pike from a piece of discarded plastic that had cinched around its mid-section wants people to consider the impact their garbage is having on the ecosystem.

Adam Turnbull, 28, caught the fish after casting his line from the banks of the South Saskatchewan River near Medicine Hat, Alta., on Saturday. He said the fish fought as hard as any other, but he quickly realized something was wrong when he reeled it in.

“I noticed that it was injured,” he told CTVNews.ca on Thursday. “When I had a closer look, I saw it was plastic wrapped around the fish.”

Turnbull snapped a quick photo before reaching for his trusty scissors. He could see the plastic top from a Powerade sports drink was cutting deep into the centre of the fish’s body.

“I was definitely worried about hurting it. You could see the wound really well. You could see stuff growing from the wrapper. I thought it was almost grown into the fish,” Turnbull said.

The avid catch-and-release angler found enough room to maneuver the blade underneath the fish’s belly and cut through the plastic. He snapped a few more pictures before returning it to the river. He figures the fish was out of the water for no more than a minute.

Photos of Turnbull’s disturbing haul quickly spread online after he posted the shots to Facebook. As of Thursday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 22,000 times and garnered nearly 5,000 reactions and almost 600 comments.

The photo eventually caught the attention of a biologist, who praised Turnbull’s efforts.

“If it survived this long, I would presume it will do even better now with the ring removed,” Steven Cooke wrote on Facebook. “Presumably, this went onto the fish when it was smaller. Yet, it continued to grow.”

Turnbull estimates the fish could have been trapped inside the wrapper for as long as two years.

“It probably swam towards it thinking it is going to eat something, and eventually it just worked its way down its body to the point where it couldn’t go any further,” he said.

Turnbull feels more needs to be done about the amount of garbage lining the Saskatchewan River. He said he often sees discarded minnow tubs on the ground, suggesting his fellow fishing enthusiasts are part of the problem.

“If you walk down the south Saskatchewan River you are not going to be hard-pressed to pick up a grocery bag’s worth of garbage in five minutes,” Turnbull said. “Fisherman need to pull their socks up.”

He hopes the image of the mangled fish sticks in everyone’s memory so they think twice before littering, and stresses the problem extends well beyond Medicine Hat.

“I think the pictures have shocked people into paying attention,” Turnbull said. “Hopefully it gets them to pick up their garbage.”