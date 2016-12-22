'Tis the season for giving, but tossing a can of clam chowder into the food drive at your office isn't necessarily the best way to help the hungry.

Many food banks would prefer a cash donation or fresh produce over canned goods, according to Marzena Gersho of Food Banks Canada. Gersho says the best way to help your local food bank is to contact their staff directly, so you can determine which kind of donation will do the most good.

"Every one is different," Gersho told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. She said some food banks need canned goods more, while others might be hurting for cash.

However, in most cases it's better to make a monetary donation, because food banks can buy the items they really need at a heavily discounted bulk price. For instance, a food bank can buy four cans of tuna (a necessary staple) for the cost of one can at the grocery store.

Gersho says canned goods also create more work for food bank staff, because they need to be sorted, stored and entered into inventory before they are distributed to the hungry.

Additionally, Gersho says many food banks can accept perishable foods, although it's best to ask first. "All of them are trying to support their community in their own unique way," she said.

If you are donating canned goods, Gersho says the best items are those that are high in protein, such as peanut butter and canned tuna.

An estimated 860,000 Canadians use a food bank every month, but that number spikes around Christmas because of the added pressure to buy gifts. "Families with children, they obviously want to give their kids the best Christmas they can," Gersho said. "There's more pressure on these families to be able to not only put food on the table, but also to put gifts under the tree."

That's why it's so important to make sure your donations are addressing the greatest need at your local food bank, Gersho says. "It's really a matter of thinking how best you can help your community," she said.