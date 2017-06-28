

Josh K. Elliott and Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





A 32-year-old man will face “a cascade of charges” following an alleged crime spree that culminated in a dramatic car chase on a Toronto-area highway Wednesday morning.

Police allege the suspect shot at his brother at a Toronto residence around 2 a.m. Wednesday and fled the scene. A few hours later, his alleged attempts to steal a getaway vehicle resulted in one woman being shot and a man getting assaulted at a parking lot in the north end of the city, police said.

Both victims were taken to hospital. The woman, believed to be in her 50s, is in “very serious” condition, police said Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly carjacked a silver Honda Civic and fled northbound on Highway 400, with police in hot pursuit.

Ontario Provincial Police ended the chase by using spike strips near Highway 400 and Highway 11 in Orillia, approximately 80 kilometres north of where the chase began.

Police say the suspect managed to exit Highway 400, fled his vehicle and went into a wooded area near the highway, where he was spotted by an OPP helicopter.

Footage from the scene shows several officers arresting a shirtless man by the side of the highway. A gun was recovered from the side of the road with help from a K9 unit, police said.

Police said the suspect twice fired shots at the pursuing officers, once at the scene of the carjacking and again during the highway pursuit, but no one was injured.

However, a police SUV did strike a civilian's pickup truck during the pursuit. Footage shows the SUV hit a spike strip, collided with the back of the pickup, then veered off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Toronto Police Insp. Colin Greenaway identified the suspect as Christian Jarvis, 32.

“There will be a cascade of charges against this individual,” Greenaway told reporters, noting that police still have to interview multiple witnesses and victims.

Greenaway said the suspect was “angered and belligerent” during his arrest.

Earlier Wednesday, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said that multiple officers were mobilized to deal with the situation and ensure that the suspect was apprehended safely.

“It’s never a good day when people are shooting at my officers, so I’m a little bit concerned about the gun play,” he told reporters.

One witness told CTV Toronto that the female shooting victim was sitting in the car with her sister when the attack occurred. He said she appeared to have been shot in the stomach and was bleeding from her abdomen.

Any civilians whose vehicles were damaged in the crash are encouraged to contact OPP.

With reports from CTV Toronto