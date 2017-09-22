

CTVNews.ca Staff





A caregiver in Toronto is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning to face charges in the death of a child found in a hot car.

Police say the woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

The charges came after a boy, believed to be four years old, was found in a car outside an apartment building in west-end Toronto early Thursday afternoon.

CTV Toronto reported the child was discovered by a cleaning crew visiting the building, according to a woman working in the apartment building.

The boy was removed from his car seat after the vehicle’s windows were smashed. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The temperature in the city Thursday afternoon reached 26 degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada, though the temperature inside the car would have been much higher.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 the babysitter has been identified as 50-year-old Zeljna Kosovac.

Police have not released any further details on the incident.