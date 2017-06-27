Vancouver's famous feather-brained ruffian, Canuck the crow, caused another flap this weekend at a local fast food outlet, mere days after terrorizing a mailman in the city.

The bold bird ruffled feathers at a McDonald’s in east Vancouver on Sunday morning, in an encounter one witness captured on video.

The video shows Canuck perched on a divider in the restaurant, strutting back and forth and occasionally leaping down to go after customers' food.

The bird does not appear to harm anyone, but it does get into an altercation with one woman after landing on her table and trying to snatch her breakfast. The woman can be seen grabbing Canuck, which causes the bird to squawk angrily in response. She releases the bird a few moments later, and it returns to its perch on the divider.

McDonald's staff can be seen attending to the situation.

The individual who posted the video says the bird attacked customers and created "havoc" in the restaurant for approximately 10 minutes before employees were able to usher it outside.

The bird had originally entered the restaurant through an open door.

Canuck's caretaker, Shawn Bergman, says the bird is no stranger to that particular McDonald's.

"The McDonald's staff there is quite used to him," Bergman told CTV Vancouver. "The majority of customers are quite used to him. The regulars, anyways."

Bergman says he's concerned that someone might hurt the bird during one of its frequent encounters with humans.

"All I can really hope for is that he runs into the right types of people."

Bergman raised the bird himself, but doesn't keep it as a traditional pet. Instead, the bird is allowed to roam free in his neighbourhood, although it's often seen accompanying Bergman around town. A Facebook page dedicated to the bird has more than 57,000 followers.

Canuck has been photographed many times, including once at a crime scene last year, when the bird was seen snatching a kitchen knife from a crime scene.

The bird was injured in March at a soccer game, but has bounced back since then.

The mischievous murder of one irked Bergman's neighbours last week, when its behaviour prompted Canada Post to halt mail delivery to the neighbourhood. The service disruption came after Canuck bit a mail carrier several times.

"He does his own thing," Bergman told CTV News at the time.

With files from CTV Vancouver