

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian plane, full of supplies and volunteers, has landed in the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, where a Canadian charity is helping the country rebuild after Hurricane Irma.

CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao was on board the Sunwing flight that left Toronto Friday night loaded with emergency supplies such as water purification systems and hygenie kits, plus building materials such as hammers, nails, wood and cement.

#Irma relief supplies now being dropped off by Sunwing in Antigua&Barbuda. Global Medic supplying hammers, saws & nails 4 reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/Kp5A680J2p — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) September 16, 2017

While Antigua was mostly spared from the hurricane, more than 90 per cent of Barbuda was destroyed, forcing its 1,800 residents to flee for shelters on Antigua, about 45 kilometres away.

Also went to a school converted into a shelter. 1800 Barbudans were evacuated from island after #Irma. Don't know when they'll go home. pic.twitter.com/zVnabnsfEZ — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) September 16, 2017

A representative of the charity GlobalMedic said Sunwing had “really stepped up” by re-routing a plane to carry its workers and aid to Antigua. The charity is also partnering with the Air Canada Foundation on rebuilding efforts in the Caribbean.



GM is at @AirCanada packing 1K Family Emergency Kits to provide 5K+ people w/ safe drinking water #HurricaneIrma #AirCanadaFoundation pic.twitter.com/nclRFnBxpQ — GlobalMedic (@globalmedicdmgf) September 16, 2017

Residents of St. John’s, Antigua, told Vennavally-Rao they want people to know that their island is still open for business.

People in St.John's Antigua want people to know it's open for tourism. They need business. Little damage compared to sister island Barbuda. pic.twitter.com/AFceiRaGJw — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) September 16, 2017

A drone company called Aerovision was aboard the Sunwing flight. It’s planning to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to help assess what’s needed for rebuilding Barbuda.

In Antigua we just met with couple of guys from Halifax. With Aerovision. They'll be flying damage assessment drones over Barbuda. #Irma pic.twitter.com/KCVSJJHWeu — John Vennavally-Rao (@jvrCTV) September 16, 2017

In addition to charities and corporations, the Canadian Armed Forces are helping support Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the Caribbean.

An @RCAF_ARC CC-130J Hercules is flying humanitarian supplies to @BritishVirginIs in support of international relief efforts #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/2OmxjCykVS — CAF Operations (@CFOperations) September 13, 2017

An @RCAF_ARC CC-177 delivered French supplies to to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe as part of international #HurricaneIrma relief efforts pic.twitter.com/oVFJsRznTH — CAF Operations (@CFOperations) September 14, 2017

With a report from CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao in Antigua and Barbuda