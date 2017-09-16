A Canadian plane, full of supplies and volunteers, has landed in the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, where a Canadian charity is helping the country rebuild after Hurricane Irma.

CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao was on board the Sunwing flight that left Toronto Friday night loaded with emergency supplies such as water purification systems and hygenie kits, plus building materials such as hammers, nails, wood and cement.

While Antigua was mostly spared from the hurricane, more than 90 per cent of Barbuda was destroyed, forcing its 1,800 residents to flee for shelters on Antigua, about 45 kilometres away.

A representative of the charity GlobalMedic said Sunwing had “really stepped up” by re-routing a plane to carry its workers and aid to Antigua. The charity is also partnering with the Air Canada Foundation on rebuilding efforts in the Caribbean.
 

Residents of St. John’s, Antigua, told Vennavally-Rao they want people to know that their island is still open for business.

A drone company called Aerovision was aboard the Sunwing flight. It’s planning to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to help assess what’s needed for rebuilding Barbuda.

In addition to charities and corporations, the Canadian Armed Forces are helping support Hurricane Irma relief efforts in the Caribbean.

With a report from CTV’s John Vennavally-Rao in Antigua and Barbuda