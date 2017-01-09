

CTVNews.ca Staff





Multiple Canadian families still haven’t been able to return home after the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting.

One family from Windsor was in the terminal when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. They left their belongings as they ran for their lives.

“All of a sudden a wave of humans came charging around the corner. There must have been 200 to 300 people screaming, just screaming,” Kim La Riverie told CTV Toronto. “And then TSA agents with guns were screaming ‘get down, get down.’”

They managed to escape onto the tarmac and found an exit beyond the runway that was surrounded by police.

The airport director said Sunday that 25,000 pieces of luggage, cellphones and other belongings were separated from their owners during Friday's shooting.

Airport spokesman Greg Meyer said Sunday that bags would be available starting Monday.

However, the La Riverie family still haven’t been able to get their bags back. They are staying in a hotel for the time being, which has only added stress to their already nerve-wracking weekend.

“We're racking up some bills here and its making us nervous, because it’s American money. We budgeted for a vacation, and this wasn't part of our vacation,” La Riverie said.

Another family from Surrey, B.C., the Kovacs, are in a similar situation. They were going through security when the gunshots rang out and left their passports, ID and money behind.

They’ve been spending the weekend trying to figure out how to retrieve their belongings and get home.

While the documents were supposedly being processed over the weekend, extended family told CTV Vancouver that they still haven’t gotten their items.

According to CTV Vancouver they are hoping to board a flight Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver and CTV Toronto