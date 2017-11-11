Canadians mark Remembrance Day across the nation and abroad
Canadians mark 100 years since Battle of Passchendaele in Belgium
'You just fall apart': Silver Cross mother on losing son, honouring legacy
Veterans minister Seamus O’Regan leaves hospital to observe Remembrance Day
War memorial in Montreal vandalized on Remembrance Day
770 homeless veterans on feds' radar, number growing year over year
'Very close to our hearts:' Cello sisters dedicate new song to fallen soldiers
Chinese-Canadian veterans share stories of fighting in secret Second World War unit
Liberals urged to commemorate MP war vet traumatized after Passchendaele
When was Battle of Passchendaele? Most Canadians don't know: poll
Four things you should know about wearing a poppy for Remembrance Day