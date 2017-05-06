

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians from coast to coast are finding themselves and their homes waterlogged as communities cope with heavy rain and flooding.

Hundreds of soldiers were deployed Saturday to help out in Quebec, where incessant rains swamped parts of the province. Atlantic Canada is anticipating intense rainfall through the weekend, which is expected to cause flooding in some regions.

Ontario and British Columbia are also dealing with rain and flooding, with volunteers filling sandbags to try and minimize potential damage.

Across the country, Canadians have managed to capture shots of their various soggy situations.

QUEBEC

The Canadian Forces were deployed on Saturday after Quebec Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux requested assistance. Residents have been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of rainfall in the province, particularly in Rigaud, Oka and Ile Mercier.

The best in people- volunteers helping make sandbags in Rigaud. Woman: I had to do something to help those people @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/T5sJbBUSjX — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) May 6, 2017

Pointe a la racquette st. in Rigaud has 5ft of water in middle. Hydro was called to shut power- tech calls boss 'send a boat or the army' pic.twitter.com/rnobO5kPGK — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) May 6, 2017

Neighbours in Rigaud pitch in to help raise a trailer out of rising waters. Rain is starting to fall, again. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/CWWSokbdpR — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) May 6, 2017

State of emergency declared in Oka, Quebec pic.twitter.com/sTDtctAvUW — Vanessa Lee (@VanessaLeeCTV) May 6, 2017

We took a residents boat to Ile Mercier. This is what it looks like. About 25 residents still here pic.twitter.com/37BZaOwNzt — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) May 6, 2017

ONTARIO

Communities across southern Ontario are under high alert as rain is expected to continue to fall throughout the weekend.

The eastern Ontario community of Clarence-Rockland declared a state of emergency Thursday while both Toronto and Ottawa are keeping an eye on rising water levels beneath bridges and roads.

Hundreds of people have passed through the Campeau arena to fill sandbags @ctvottawa #floods2017 pic.twitter.com/YwV6cVUuUR — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) May 6, 2017

Farmers at the Holland Marsh are facing major flooding. Tn on @CTVBarrieNews we take a look at the effort being done to protect their crops. pic.twitter.com/RU8jPoLkXL — Brandon Rowe (@BRoweCTV) May 6, 2017

Sandbagging in efforts have ramped up on Ward's Island, water levels continue to rise @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/FFEulm2OgZ — Tracy Tong (@TracyTongCTV) May 4, 2017

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of the central and southern interior areas of B.C. The rain is expected to cause creeks and rivers to overflow. In Kelowna, water has entered some homes.

In #Kelowna where the creek has breached and flooded homes. Residents are frantically sandbagging but it's too late for some. #yvr pic.twitter.com/bC5u3BP36w — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 6, 2017

Local state of emergency has been declared for the City of West Kelowna. City monitoring areas for possible evacuations #Kelowna #yvr. pic.twitter.com/xIKJy5QC6v — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) May 6, 2017

We're done laying sandbags for now, since we are out of sand. At least 6 homes flooded, and the water is rising. #millcreek #kelowna #flood pic.twitter.com/Ayg162jkNz — Cait (@c_gerber) May 6, 2017

ATLANTIC CANADA

Atlantic Canada is expected to see heavy rainfall throughout the weekend. Flood warnings are in effect for parts of New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Newfoundland could see up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Sights and sounds from today, along the river.

More with @MarieAdsettCTV tonight on @CTVAtlantic at 6. pic.twitter.com/OjKVPCVMPm — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 6, 2017