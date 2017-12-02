

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - An Ontario software developer has become the first Canadian to successfully swim across the Strait of Magellan.

Madhu Nagaraja says he completed the swim across the treacherous open-water stretch on the tip of South America on Nov. 29.

The 47-year-old from Oakville, Ont., becomes the 23rd person to complete the 3.9-kilometre swim through the strait famed for its strong winds, high waves and frigid waters.

The conditions in the strait defeated Nagaraja once before when he attempted a crossing in 2015.

After two hours in the water, the Chilean Navy had to pull him ashore with severe hypothermia.

He says the previous failure made last month's success, which he completed in one hour and 19 minutes, feel all the more triumphant.