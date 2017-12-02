Canadian swimmer battles severe hypothermia to cross Strait of Magellan
Madhu Nagaraja, 47, became the first Canadian to cross the Strait of Magellan, an icy and treacherous passage at the southern tip of South America. (Source: Patricia Pena, Twitter)
Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 6:22PM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. - An Ontario software developer has become the first Canadian to successfully swim across the Strait of Magellan.
Madhu Nagaraja says he completed the swim across the treacherous open-water stretch on the tip of South America on Nov. 29.
The 47-year-old from Oakville, Ont., becomes the 23rd person to complete the 3.9-kilometre swim through the strait famed for its strong winds, high waves and frigid waters.
The conditions in the strait defeated Nagaraja once before when he attempted a crossing in 2015.
After two hours in the water, the Chilean Navy had to pull him ashore with severe hypothermia.
He says the previous failure made last month's success, which he completed in one hour and 19 minutes, feel all the more triumphant.
Today Madhu Nagaraja ���� successfully swam across the Strait of Magellan. The 1st Canadian to complete the incredibly cold, tough crossing and one of only 23 persons ever! Thank you @Armada_Chile for your help. pic.twitter.com/wzafappQNe— Patricia Pena (@patriciavpena1) November 30, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Breakaway barge carrying millions of litres of fuel to be towed from B.C. to Alaska
- Homicide unit investigating death of 22-year-old Toronto woman
- Montreal explorers discover Ice Age-era cave under the city
- Quebec gun lobby holds rally in second location after earlier criticism
- Montreal police searching for thieves who made off with four works of art