Canadian submarine hit by naval vessel while docked in B.C.
In this file photo, the HMCS Chicoutimi seen departing Thursday, March 2, 2017 during Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:44PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:22PM EDT
OTTAWA -- One of Canada's four submarines has been hit by another naval vessel while docked at CFB Esquimalt in British Columbia.
A naval spokesman says HMCS Chicoutimi was docked in the harbour when an Orca-class training vessel that was heading out of sea rubbed up against it.
Navy Lt. Greg Menzies says no one was injured, and that the two vessels sustained only minor scrapes.
Menzies says the impact is not expected to affect the operations of either vessel.
The incident is nonetheless the latest round of bad luck for Canada's submarine fleet, which has been plagued with breakdowns and other problems since the used ships were bought from the United Kingdom in 1998.
The Liberal government says it plans to upgrade the subs so they can continue to operate into the 2030s, at which point the oldest will be more than 40 years old.
