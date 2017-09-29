

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Canadian special forces soldier has been awarded the Medal of Bravery in connection with a deadly friendly-fire incident in Iraq in 2015 that killed one of his comrades.

Gov. Gen.. David Johnston awarded the medal, which is given to military personnel who risk their lives to save someone in danger, during a closed-door ceremony earlier this week.

Military officials won't identify the soldier or provide specifics about his actions, except that he was among four Canadians who were accidentally fired upon by Kurdish allies in northern Iraq in March 2015.

Sgt. Andrew Doiron of Moncton, N.B., was killed in the incident and the other three soldiers were wounded -- one of them seriously -- while trying to come to his aid.

The four soldiers were at the time among dozens of Canadian special forces troops helping to train and advise the Kurds in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Doiron remains the only Canadian soldier to have been killed during Canada's three-year military mission against ISIL, which was recently extended to 2019.