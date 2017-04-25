

A training accident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in eastern Alberta has left one soldier dead and three others injured.

Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario, died when a light-armoured vehicle called a LAV III rolled over.

The three injured soldiers have not been identified but have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The military says details of their conditions will not be disclosed at this time.

A military police investigation has begun but National Defence said in a statement that no further information was available.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Dynerowicz in Wainwright, Alberta," said Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, commander of the Canadian Army, in a statement Tuesday.

"Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community. Chief Warrant Officer Alain Guimond and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Sgt. Dynerowicz."

The accident happened about 10 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday while the personnel were participating in a live-fire training exercise called Rugged Bear. The exercise, part of the Canadian Army's Road to High Readiness training program, commenced April 15 and is slated to end April 27, according to a National Defence statement.

It's not the first time a soldier has died during a training accident at the base while in a LAV III.

In 2014, Lt.-Col. Dan Bobbitt – who was also based at CFB Petawawa -- was killed when his LAV III rolled during a training exercise.

The vehicle has a history of rollovers, and when it was used in Afghanistan it resulted in at least five deaths.

The vehicle's poor history forced the Canadian military to launch a $1-billion upgrade to its LAV III fleet in 2011, in an effort to improve the vehicles' stability and armour.

Dynerowicz's death is the third at the base in three years. Private Steve Allen, of Victoria, died in 2014 during a training accident after the wood-and-sandbag structure he was in collapsed.