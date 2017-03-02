Canadian sisters missing 30 years, found alive in U.S.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 1:34PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 1:45PM EST
Two sisters last seen three decades ago in Lethbridge, Alta., have been found alive, police announced Thursday.
The sisters, Anna and Kym Hakze, were 43 and 29 at the time of their disappearance in the mid-1980s.
More to come...
