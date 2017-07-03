

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian doctor injured in a shooting at a New York City hospital on Friday underwent surgery on Monday and is recovering “very well,” according to his family.

Dr. Justin Timperio, 29, of St. Catharines, Ont., sustained as many as nine gunshot wounds in the shooting rampage at Bronx-Lebanon hospital. He sustained liver and kidney damage, his father, Luciano Timperio, told CTV News on Sunday.

His doctors placed him under sedation shortly after the shooting, his father said.

Timperio was one of seven people shot Friday when an ex-doctor, Henry Bello, entered the hospital with a rifle under a lab coat and began shooting.

One doctor, Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, was killed. Those injured include one patient, two medical students and three doctors, including Timperio.

Bello, who left Bronx-Lebanon in 2015 due to sexual harassment allegations, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. Before the shooting, Bello had sent an email to the New York Daily News, blaming colleagues who he said had forced him to resign

Timperio’s father told The Canadian Press that his son graduated from Brock University and the American University of the Caribbean.

He started working at Bronx-Lebanon about three years ago, for the clinical component of his medical training. He was then accepted to the hospital's family residency program, his father said.