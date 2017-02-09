

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





A Canadian man who vanished in 2012 has been found alive in the Amazonian rainforest, after what's believed to have been a 10,500-kilometre walk to South America.

Anton Pilipa, 39, was found in northern Brazil late last year, homeless, confused and without any identification.

He had been "wandering the towns and highways" in one of the most dangerous regions of the Amazon, according to a GoFundMe page launched by his family.

Pilipa disappeared in March of 2012, amid a prolonged struggle with schizophrenia. It's believed he walked most of the way from Scarborough, Ont., to South America.

Canadian-born police officer Helenice Vidigal led the effort to identify Pilipa on social media, as one of the few officers capable of communicating in English at the Porto Velho police department. Vidigal managed to get in touch with Pilipa's brother, Stefan, around Christmas, and arrangements were eventually made to return Anton home.

Anton Pilipa briefly escaped from police supervision in Porto Velho December, but was recovered in time to meet his brother in Brazil in January.

Stefan Pilipa raised more than $12,500 through GoFundMe to pay for the flight to bring his brother home on Monday. Anton is now staying with Stefan in Toronto while he recovers from the ordeal.

Anton Pilipa was an "anti-poverty activist and member of radical communities" before his struggles with mental illness, Stefan said on the GoFundMe page.

