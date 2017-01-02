

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman killed in a terrorist attack at an Istanbul nightclub has been identified.

Alaa Al-Muhandis, of Milton, Ont., was among 39 people who died in the mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, her family confirmed to CTV News.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkish media reports suggest the gunman was either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

"We mourn with the people of Turkey today and with all countries who lost citizens in this vicious attack," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"We also grieve the senseless loss of a Canadian citizen and remain steadfast in our determination to work with allies and partners to fight terrorism and hold perpetrators to account."

The nightclub was packed with about 600 people ringing in the new year, many of them tourists.

Including Al-Muhandis, 38 of the victims have been identified. Eleven of those killed were Turkish nationals, one had Turkish-Belgian dual citizenship, seven came from Saudi Arabia, three from Lebanon, another three from Iraq, two each from Tunisia, India, Morocco and Jordan, and one each from Kuwait, Israel, Syria and Russia.

With files from The Associated Press