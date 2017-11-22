Canadian general who led UN force in Sarajevo commends Mladic conviction
In this file photo, retired Maj. Gen. Lewis MacKenzie does paperwork behind an armoured personnel carrier on the tarmac at Sarajevo Airport on June 30, 1992. (Morten Hvaal/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 3:24PM EST
TORONTO -- A retired Canadian major-general who led a United Nations force in Sarajevo is commending an international court for convicting former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic to life in prison for genocide and other crimes.
But Lewis MacKenzie, who met Mladic several times when he commanded a peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, says he is "amazed" that it took six years to bring the man known as the "Butcher of Bosnia" to justice.
MacKenzie says the fact that it took that long is "not a great endorsement" of the UN's Yugoslav war crimes tribunal.
He says he believes there was plenty of evidence to convict Mladic shortly after he was captured in Serbia in May 2011.
The conflict in the former Yugoslavia erupted after the country's breakup in the early 1990s, with the worst crimes taking place in Bosnia.
Mladic's forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since Second World War in Srebrenica, where some 8,000 Muslim men and boys of fighting age were killed.
