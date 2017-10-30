

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian Forces colonel has been charged with sex assault and other offences involving five alleged victims at two Canadian Armed Forces bases.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service announced the charges against Colonel Jean-Francois Duval on Monday morning.

Duval is changed with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent acts under the Criminal Code.

He is also facing several charges under the National Defence Act, including two counts of Scandalous Conduct, two counts of Disgraceful Conduct, and three counts of Prejudicing Good Order and Discipline.

Duval had been working as director of professional development at the Canadian Defence Academy in Kingston, Ont., but has now been relieved of his duties.

The charges involve five alleged victims at CFB Valcartier and CFB Gagetown, in incidents that spanned January, 2005, to December, 2014.

“The charges laid against Colonel Jean-François Duval are very serious, and as such, he has been relieved from his duties as Director of Professional Development at the Canadian Defence Academy,” the academy’s commander, Rear-Admiral Luc Cassivi, said in a statement.

Cassivi added that Duval will have no leadership or supervisory duties until the case is resolved.

“The Canadian Armed Forces takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and is committed to providing a safe work environment as re-enforced through Operation HONOUR,” he said.