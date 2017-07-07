Canadian dies in Cuba, federal government confirms
The federal government has confirmed a Canadian has died in Cuba.
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 9:54PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A Canadian has died in Cuba, but little is known about the circumstances.
The Canadian government has confirmed the death, but can't reveal further details due to privacy concerns.
The government says consular officials are in touch with local officials in Cuba and are also in touch with the person's family.
