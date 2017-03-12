

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario dentist is back to work, one week after being charged with indecent exposure in relation to incidents that took place in Florida.

Dr. Ron Rohringer is accused of exposing himself in front of girls on two different occasions on a high school property in February. According to Palm Beach County Police, Dr. Rohringer was taken into custody in Lake Worth, Fla. and remanded to jail.

A week after the arrest, the 57-year-old dentist was back in his Brampton, Ont. office and seeing patients this weekend, according to staff. However, staff said they did not have any comment when asked whether patients were aware of the allegations.

“I don’t know, I don’t want to say,” a patient told CTV Toronto when asked about his thoughts on the dentist’s return to work. “My thoughts are not good.”

Dr. Rohringer works out of two locations in Brampton which he shares with two other dentists.

According to detectives working on the case, on Feb. 16, 2017, two female students reported that a man driving an SUV stopped them on their school property to ask for directions to a highway. It is alleged that as the students tried to give him directions he began exposing himself in front of them.

Another similar incident allegedly happened on Feb. 22. 2016, where female students reported to police that a man driving an SUV had stopped them to ask for directions to a pharmacy when he began to expose himself.

Dr. Rohringer has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of trespassing on school property.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle