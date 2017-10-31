Canadian counter-terror expert haunted by video of 3-year-old cutting teddy's head
In this file photo, Mubin Shaikh appears in an interview on CTV News.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 1:12PM EDT
Mubin Shaikh says he's haunted by a video image: A 3-year-old boy uses a large knife given to him by his parents to cut off his teddy bear's head.
Shaikh is a Canadian Muslim who was radicalized as a young man and is now an expert on countering violent extremism. He now uses that video to train police and intelligence services.
Shaikh told a UN Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict Tuesday that it's a "real-life story of where we are today and what we will deal with tomorrow."
He said armed groups around the world are using children to carry out attacks, build their ranks and promote their beliefs.
Shaikh urged action to prevent recruitment -- and to demobilize and rehabilitate radicalized children.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.B. police warn lobsters stolen from crash likely contaminated by fuel
- Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview
- Ont. man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4.5 years in prison: lawyer
- Call for return of Louis Riel walking stick donated by military to museum
- Police criminal investigation into alleged staff misconduct at Edmonton prison