

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca Staff





Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is assuring Canadians that police and security agencies are “being prudent and vigilant” in light of Wednesday’s attack outside the U.K. Parliament.

But Goodale said there is “no basis” for changing the national threat level, which has remained at “medium” since the fall of 2014.

“We are obviously monitoring all factors to make sure that stance remains appropriate, but we have no reason at this moment to change the Canadian position,” Goodale told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday. “That assessment is always under constant review and examination.”

Goodale said the Canadian government has offered “every measure of assistance and support” to the United Kingdom as authorities there investigate what was believed to be a terrorist attack.

“All of our thoughts and concerns and prayers are with people in London and people of the United Kingdom and especially the victims who have lost their lives and their families and loved ones,” Goodale said.

During question period in the House of Commons Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack on “the symbol and seat of democracy is a cowardly and reprehensible act that we condemn in the strongest terms.”

“Canada and the U.K. are close friends and allies and our message to the citizens of the United Kingdom and our colleagues in the British Parliament is simple: We stand with you,” he said.

Our thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack in London & their families. Canadians remain united with the people of the UK. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2017

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose called the attack “tragic” and “a sad day for the world.”

“In light of the terrorist attacks in London, I would like to offer on behalf of the Official Opposition our sincere condolences to the victims and to all those who have been touched by this tragedy,” she said.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair also said his party’s thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by “this terrible tragedy, this senseless attack in London.”