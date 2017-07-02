

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the victims injured in a shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City is a Canadian, CTV News has learned.

Dr. Justin Timperio, raised in London, Ont., was shot Friday at the Bronx hospital along with six others when an ex-doctor, Henry Bello, went on a rampage.

Timperio was shot twice in his left side and sustained liver and kidney damage, his father told CTV News. He was sedated on Saturday night and has not been awake since the shooting.

Doctors won’t bring Timperio out of sedation until after his surgery on Monday, Timperio’s father said.

One doctor, Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, was killed while covering a shift for another doctor. One patient, two medical students and three doctors, including Timperio, were injured in the shooting.

Bello died of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

With files from The Associated Press and CTV London