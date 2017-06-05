

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released photos of a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Markham, Ont.

The images York Regional Police released Monday of Laurie Phan, 23, show her with and without makeup, and with blond hair.

Phan is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Noel Williams, who was found shot at a home in Markham in the early hours of Feb. 10, 2017. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On April 19, police charged Jasper Atienza, 28, of Richmond Hill, with first-degree murder in Williams’ death.

They are now seeking Phan in their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police homicide unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip at www.1800222tips.com.