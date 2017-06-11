

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in connection with a homicide case in Orillia, about 140 kilometres north of Toronto.

Twenty-eight year old Brian Quesnel is wanted for first degree murder in the death of an Orillia man.

Joseph Simonds was pronounced dead in hospital on June 4 after OPP officers in Orillia responded to a report of a shooting at a local residence.

Police say Quesnel is a resident of The Nation -- a municipality in eastern Ontario.

Two other men, 20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire of Orillia and 41-year-old Martin Forget of St. Barbe, Que., were arrested earlier and charged with first degree murder in Simonds' death.

Police say anyone who sees Quesnel or knows where he is should keep their distance and immediately call a tip-line at 1-844-677-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).