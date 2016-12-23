

Tahiat Mahboob, CTVNews.ca





The year is winding down and people across the country are getting ready to ring in 2017. For Canada, this New Year's Eve marks the beginning of countrywide celebrations for next year's Canada Day. Here is why the festivities are starting 182 days early and how you can join in.

Why is the 2017 Canada Day significant?

July 1, 2017 marks the nation's 150th birthday.

What is Canada 150?

The Government of Canada in conjunction with various partners has been counting down the last 150 days to 2017. This countdown began on August 4. Across the nation, Canadians were invited to join in the countdown at community events or by using the hashtag #Canada150 on social media. The countdown culminates on Dec. 31, 2016 with the official Canada 150 Kick-Off Celebrations in 19 urban centers across the country.

19 urban centres, countless festivities, 1 date to save: December 31. Be there! #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/ge4VHWOdfm — Canada 150 (@canada150th) October 18, 2016

Who designed the Canada 150 logo?

The Canada 150 logo was designed by Ariana Cuvin from Toronto. Through a countrywide design contest held between Dec. 5, 2014 and Jan. 23, 2015, Canadian students were invited to create the official Government of Canada’s logo for the 150th anniversary in 2017. Nineteen-year-old Cuvin’s design was chosen from over 300 eligible entries. A second year Global Business and Digital Arts student at the University of Waterloo, Cuvin and her family immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong in 2002.

The logo is a series of diamonds or “celebratory gems” laid out in the shape of the iconic maple leaf. The four original provinces that formed Confederation in 1867 — Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia — are represented by four diamonds at the base. From the base, additional diamonds extend out to create nine more points — in total representing the 13 provinces and territories.

We've brought our logo to life to celebrate Day 33 of the #Canada150 Countdown. #animation pic.twitter.com/qCE1nvhysh — Canada 150 (@canada150th) November 29, 2016

Where will there be official Canada 150 kick-off celebrations?

On Dec. 31, 2016, the following places will have official Canada 150 kick-off celebrations:

Calgary, Alberta Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island Edmonton, Alberta Fredericton, New Brunswick Halifax, Nova Scotia Iqaluit, Nunavut Moncton, New Brunswick Montréal, Quebec Ottawa–Gatineau, Canada’s Capital Region Québec, Quebec Regina, Saskatchewan Saskatoon, Saskatchewan St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Toronto, Ontario Vancouver, British Columbia Victoria, British Columbia Whitehorse, Yukon Winnipeg, Manitoba Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Besides attending kick-off celebrations on Dec. 31, 2016 and celebrating Canada Day on July 1, 2017, are there other ways to get involved in between?

Yes. Numerous wide-ranging activities and projects will be taking place in 2017 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation. You can get involved by participating, volunteering and/or organizing in your community. There are nearly 40 signature projects of large-scale, participation-oriented activities across Canada to choose from. From arts and culture to sports and recreation, these projects cover a variety of themes.

A network of groups, individuals and organizations have collaborated to form the 150Alliance, which has built a database of organizations and projects in the country related to the Canada 150 celebrations. This digital platform is a searchable hub where people can filter searches by reach, region and theme to find Canada 150 projects.