

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned Canada will suspend its special forces advice-and-assist mission in Iraq amid rising tensions between Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

The U.S.-led multinational coalition is fighting against ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria.

Friction between Kurdish forces and Iraqi government troops has escalated in the wake of the Kurdish vote for independence last month. Tensions between Irbil and Baghdad erupted in violence earlier this month over the controversial referendum.

The clashes have put foreign coalition partners in an awkward position. Canada has assisted both Iraqi and Kurdish forces in an “advise and assist” capacity as part of Operation Impact.

“The situation on the ground in Iraq is fluid, and we will continue to assess our partners’ needs as the situation evolves,” National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s spokesperson, Jordan Owens, said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Iraq's Prime Minister on Friday issued a 24-hour suspension of the movement of troops deployed in Iraq's north to bring territory held by Kurdish forces back under federal control.

With files from The Associated Press